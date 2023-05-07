PM Modi Congratulates King Charles III On Coronation

"Warmest congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation. We are sure that the India-UK relationship will be strengthened further in the coming years," Modi tweeted.

King Charles III was officially crowned as the 40th King of the United Kingdom at a ceremony steeped in history with modern multi-faith touches amid pomp, pageantry and choir music inside the iconic Westminster Abbey here on a rainy Saturday, reminiscent of the Coronation of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years ago.