Fugitive Preacher Amritpal Arrested from Punjab's Moga; To Be Sent To Dibrugarh Jail

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested in Punjab's Moga district on Sunday, more than a month after the state police launched a crackdown against him following the storming of the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate.

A senior police official told PTI that Amritpal Singh has been arrested by the Punjab Police and will be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail.

He is an NSA subject and will be taken to Dibrugarh, the officer said.

The 29-year-old Khalistani sympathiser is understood to have been arrested in Rode village in Moga.

Slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale hailed from Rode village, and Amritpal Singh was last year anointed the head of the Waris Punjab De outfit at an event held in this village.

In a tweet, Punjab Police said Amritpal Singh has been arrested in Moga and urged citizens to maintain peace and harmony.

A few pictures of the radical preacher being taken into custody surfaced on social media, and in these, he could be seen wearing a traditional white robe. It was learned that he had been taken to Bathinda, from where he will be flown to Assam.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Amritpal Singh purportedly addressed a gathering at a gurdwara in Rode village in Moga and said he was "surrendering."

"It is the birthplace of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. This is the place where my 'dastar bandi' (turban tying) ceremony was held. We are standing at life's critical juncture. During the past month, whatever took place, you have seen that all," he said in the video.

"A month ago, 'excesses' were unleashed by the government against Sikhs. Had it been only the question of (my) arrest, then perhaps there were many ways of arrest and with which I would have cooperated," he could be heard saying in the video. "In the court of the Almighty, I am not guilty, but I could be guilty in the worldly court," he said. "After one month, I decided that we fought on this land, we will fight on this land, and we will never leave this land," he stated.