New Parliament Building Will Be Witness To India's Growth: Jagdeep Dhankhar

BQPrimePTINew Parliament Building Will Be Witness To India's Growth: Jagdeep Dhankhar
New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said the new Parliament building will help create political consensus and serve as a symbol of freedom from the mindset of slavery.

28 May 2023, 2:05 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>New Parliament building. (Source: Wikipedia)</p></div>
New Parliament building. (Source: Wikipedia)

In his message at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, he also hoped that it will find solutions to the aspirations of the people of India.

His message was read out by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Naryan Singh at an event held in Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building. Dhankhar said the new building will be a witness of India's progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday morning.

