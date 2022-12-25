Raising Judges' Retirement Age Could Extend Service Of Non-Performers: Justice Department

The department of justice made a presentation before the parliamentary panel on 'Personnel, Law, and Justice,' which is chaired by BJP MP and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi.

The department in the Ministry of Law and Justice made the presentation that comprised details of judicial processes and reforms, including on the possibility of increasing the retirement age of High Court and Supreme Court judges.

"Enhancing the age of retirement might extend benefits in terms of extended years of service in certain non-deserving cases and lead to non-performing and under-performing judges continuing," the department said in its presentation.

It also suggested that raising the retirement age of judges should be considered, along with bringing down pending cases and bringing transparency to the judiciary.

"It would be inappropriate if the increase in retirement age were considered along with other measures to ensure transparency, accountability in the appointments to the higher judiciary, efforts to fill up existing vacancies in the district and subordinate judiciary, and bringing down arrears of cases pending in courts," the department said in its presentation.

The department said increasing the retirement age may deprive tribunals of having retired judges as presiding officers or judicial members. It also cautioned that retirement age may have a cascading effect.

"Enhancement of the retirement age of judges will have a cascading effect as government employees at Centre and state levels, PSUs, commissions, etc., may raise similar demand. Therefore, this issue needs to be examined in totality," the department said.

Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65, and judges of the 25 high courts in the country retire at 62.

The 114th Amendment Bill was introduced in 2010 to increase the retirement age of high court judges to 65. However, it was not taken up for consideration in Parliament and lapsed with the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha.