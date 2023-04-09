NTPC Coal Output Rises 65% To 23 Million Tonnes

State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd. on Sunday said its captive coal mines have registered 65% year-on-year production growth to over 23 million tonnes in FY23.

NTPC has recorded a coal production of 23.2 million tonnes in FY23, witnessing a 65% growth against 14.02 million tonnes a year ago from its four operational coal mines—TPC Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), NTPC Chatti Bariatu (Jharkhand), NTPC Dulanga (Odisha) and NTPC Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh), a company statement said.

NTPC has also achieved the highest-ever annual overburden removal of 73.0 million cubic metres, representing 129% growth compared to 31.9 million cubic metres of overburden removal in the previous fiscal.

The achievement demonstrates NTPC’s commitment to increasing its domestic coal production to meet the growing demand for power in the country, the statement said.