NITI Aayog Meet: Modi For Devising Common Vision To Make India Developed Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for evolving a common vision to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047 and asked states to take financially prudent decisions capable of delivering programmes that meet the dreams of citizens.

Modi said this while addressing the eighth governing council meeting of NITI Aayog, attended by several chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union territories and Union ministers.

"At #NITIAayog’s #8thGCM, PM @narendramodi stated that when states grow, India grows. He also emphasised the importance of evolving a common vision to achieve a #VikasitBharat @ 2047," NITI Aayog said in a series of tweets.

The prime minister also urged the states to take financially prudent decisions, which would make them fiscally strong and capable of undertaking programmes for the welfare of citizens.