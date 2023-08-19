New National Cooperative Policy Almost Ready, Says Suresh Prabhu

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had last year announced that a dedicated policy will soon be prepared to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, and that Prabhu will head the national-level committee.

The panel members include experts, representatives of the cooperative sector, and officials of central ministries.

'The policy document is almost ready, and the submission process is underway. We can now look forward to the release of the policy and its implementation,' Prabhu told PTI on the sidelines of an event organized by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

The former commerce and industry minister said the policy has the potential to change the socio-economic dimension of India, substantially increasing the share of cooperatives in the total GDP.

Prabhu stated that the idea behind the policy is to promote a cooperative-based economic development model backed by a legal and institutional framework.