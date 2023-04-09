Market Cap Of Eight Of Top-10 Valued Firms Climbs Rs 82,169 Crore Last Week

Eight of the top 10 valued firms added Rs 82,169.3 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC twins emerging as the biggest winners amid an overall positive trend in equities.

Last week, equity markets were closed on Tuesday for Mahavir Jayanti and on Friday on account of Good Friday.

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex climbed 841.45 points or 1.42% in the holiday-shortened week.

Of the top 10 valued firms, eight, including Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., HDFC and ITC Ltd., witnessed gains in their market valuation.

From the top-10 pack, the valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 31,553.45 crore to Rs 9,29,752.54 crore. HDFC's market valuation surged Rs 18,877.55 crore to Rs 5,00,878.67 crore.