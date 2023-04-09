Market Cap Of Eight Of Top-10 Valued Firms Climbs Rs 82,169 Crore Last Week
The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex climbed 841.45 points or 1.42% in the holiday-shortened week.
Eight of the top 10 valued firms added Rs 82,169.3 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC twins emerging as the biggest winners amid an overall positive trend in equities.
Last week, equity markets were closed on Tuesday for Mahavir Jayanti and on Friday on account of Good Friday.
Of the top 10 valued firms, eight, including Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., HDFC and ITC Ltd., witnessed gains in their market valuation.
From the top-10 pack, the valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 31,553.45 crore to Rs 9,29,752.54 crore. HDFC's market valuation surged Rs 18,877.55 crore to Rs 5,00,878.67 crore.
Bharti Airtel Ltd. added Rs 9,533.48 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 4,27,111.07 crore.
The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries rallied Rs 6,731.76 crore to Rs 15,83,824.42 crore and that of TCS climbed Rs 5,817.89 crore to Rs 11,78,836.58 crore.
ITC's mcap went up by Rs 4,722.65 crore to Rs 4,81,274.99 crore and that of State Bank of India gained Rs 3,792.96 crore to Rs 4,71,174.89 crore. HUL added Rs 1,139.56 crore to take its market valuation to Rs 6,02,341.22 crore.
However, the mcap of Infosys Ltd. declined by Rs 2,323.2 crore to Rs 5,89,966.72 crore and that of ICICI Bank Ltd. fell by Rs 1,780.62 crore to Rs 6,10,751.98 crore.
Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HLU, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.