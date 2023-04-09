Maruti Eyes Doubling SUV Sales This Fiscal

The country's largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., aims to more than double its SUV sales this year and take the leadership position in the fast-growing segment with a market share of over 25%, according to a senior company official.

The auto major sold 2.02 lakh sports utility vehicles last financial year with a market share of around 13%. In the current fiscal year, the company aims to sell around 5 lakh units.

The SUV segment is currently the fastest-growing vertical in the domestic passenger vehicle industry. The SUV contribution to the overall passenger vehicle market has grown from 24% in 2018 to 43% in 2022.

In an interaction with PTI, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Sales and Marketing, Shashank Srivastava said the doubling of the market share in the SUV segment would also help the company in its bid to again surpass the 50% market share mark in the domestic passenger vehicle industry.

"This fiscal year, we expect our SUV market share to rise to 25%. The SUV market is expected to be around 19 lakh units this year," Srivastava said.