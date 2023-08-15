Mahindra Unveils New Range Of Small Tractors Targeting New Geographies

M&M President-Farm Equipment Sector Hemant Sikka said the Oja brand would help in enhancing the company's market share while helping it enter new markets.

"We are looking to double our export volume in three years. One of the major enablers for achieving the target would be the Oja tractors which will open new markets for us," he said.

M&M currently produces the four-wheel drive Oja tractors only at its Zaheerabad plant in Telangana.

Sikka said the new range will help the company scale up its market share in the small tractor segment.

"Our market share is currently around 30%. With Oja, we aim to take it to our national market share, which stood at 41% last fiscal," he said.