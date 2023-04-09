Macro Data, Results And Global Trends To Guide Markets This Week: Analysts

Industrial production and inflation data, quarterly earnings from IT majors and global trends would drive the equity markets in a holiday-shortened week, analysts said.

Moreover, foreign fund trading activity, movement of the rupee and global crude oil prices would also dictate terms in the market, they added.

Equity markets would remain closed on Friday for 'Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti'.

"Leading IT companies TCS and Infosys will report their results this week. Due to concerns about a worldwide recession, markets will pay close attention to management commentary. US inflation and non-farm payroll figures will be important things to keep an eye on the global front.

"In addition to FIIs' actions, other crucial market-determining variables include the movement of crude oil prices, the dollar index, and US bond yields," Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart Ltd., said.