Macro Data, Q3 Earnings From IT Majors To Drive Markets This Week
Global cues, movement of the rupee, Brent crude oil and foreign funds will also influence Dalal Street this week.
Indian stocks will be guided by a host of factors lined up this week, including inflation numbers, data on industrial production and quarterly earnings from information technology companies, analysts said.
Global cues, movement of the rupee, Brent crude and foreign fund flows will also influence Dalal Street this week, they added.
"We have important macroeconomic numbers this week, as our IIP and CPI inflation will be announced on Jan. 12. On the same day, China and the US will also come out with their inflation figures. The Q3 earnings season will also kick off with IT major earnings this week, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd.," said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Last week, the Sensex lost 940.37 points or 1.55%, while the Nifty declined 245.85 points or 1.36 %.
The Indian equity markets have begun the New Year on a slightly cautious note, in line with the global markets, continuing the trend visible in December 2022, said Milind Muchhala, executive director at Julius Baer India.
Concerns over inflation and unabated foreign fund outflows played spoilsport for the domestic equity market last week.
Investor risk sentiment took a blow post the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes, which indicated further rate hikes in 2023 to tame inflation, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
"This week will mark the beginning of the earnings season and IT majors TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro will announce their numbers. On the macroeconomic front, IIP and CPI inflation will be unveiled on Jan. 12. Apart from domestic factors, performance of the global markets will remain on participants’ radar," said Ajit Mishra, vice president - technical research at Religare Broking Ltd.
Among global factors, investors would track inflation numbers of the US and China.
Apurva Sheth, head of market perspectives at Samco Securities, said, "This week, market participants will keenly watch inflation numbers of the U.S. and China. With the Fed still maintaining its hawkish tone, the U.S. inflation numbers will be highly significant."