Macro Data, Q3 Earnings From IT Majors To Drive Markets This Week

"We have important macroeconomic numbers this week, as our IIP and CPI inflation will be announced on Jan. 12. On the same day, China and the US will also come out with their inflation figures. The Q3 earnings season will also kick off with IT major earnings this week, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd.," said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart Ltd.