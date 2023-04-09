Lenders Likely To Post Robust Q4 Numbers; PSU Banks' Profit May Touch Record High In FY24

The banking sector is likely to post good numbers in the fourth quarter ended March 2023 and the total profit of public sector banks is expected to touch a record high of Rs 1 lakh crore in FY23, aided by the decline in bad loans and healthy loan growth.

According to a senior bank official, the country's biggest lender, State Bank of India, expected to earn a profit above Rs 40,000 crore in the financial year ended March 2023. In the first nine months of the previous financial year, the bank's bottomline stood at Rs 33,538 crore, higher than Rs 31,675.98 crore recorded in FY22.

Similarly, other public sector lenders are also likely to report encouraging numbers, helped by a decline in non-performing assets, moderation in slippages, double-digit credit growth and rising interest rate.

For the first nine months of 2022-23, all 12 PSBs have earned a cumulative profit of Rs 70,166 crore compared to Rs 48,983 crore in the year-ago period, an increase of 43%.

"The trend would continue in the fourth quarter. It is fairly possible that PSBs would be earning around Rs 30,000 crore in the fourth quarter and thus close the financial year 2022-23 with a profit of Rs 1 lakh crore,' Punjab and Sind Bank Managing Director Swarup Kumar Saha told PTI.