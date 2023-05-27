Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: 24 Ministers Inducted In Siddaramaiah Ministry

The Congress government in Karnataka expanded its cabinet on Saturday by inducting 24 ministers, thereby filling all the 34 ministerial positions a week after assuming power in the state.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to these 24 ministers.

These ministers include 23 MLAs and the Congress high command's surprise candidate N S Boseraju, who is neither an MLA nor an MLC.

"Boseraju, a former MLA and an MLC, is the All India Congress Committee secretary. Hailing from Raichur, he is a committed Congress worker. His name was cleared by the Congress high command yesterday," a Congress leader told PTI.

There were very rare instances of all the sanctioned ministerial positions being filled in Karnataka, a Congress office-bearer said.

The Karnataka government can have 34 ministers. Ten of them, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, were sworn in on May 20.

Amid tight security, the swearing in took place at the Raj Bhavan.

MLAs H K Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, H C Mahadevappa, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre and former state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao are among those who took oath.

Others in the list are: Kyathasandra N Rajanna, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, Ramappa Balappa Timmapur, S S Mallikarjun, Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi, Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Santosh Lad, N S Boseraju, Suresha B S, Madhu Bangarappa, M C Sudhakar and B Nagendra.

During the oath taking ceremony, supporters of those MLAs who were denied ministerial positions such as M Krishnappa, a four-time MLA, who was also a minister in the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, raised slogans and held placards demanding cabinet berths for their leaders.