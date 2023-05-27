Karnataka Bank Gets New MD, CEO In Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma
The appointment, effective from the date of his assuming charge, will last for a period of three years.
The Mangaluru-headquartered private sector Karnataka Bank has appointed Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma as the new managing director and chief executive officer of the bank.
The appointment, effective from the date of his assuming charge, will last for a period of three years, a release from the bank said.
Sarma has four decades of experience in commercial, retail and transactional banking, technology and payments. He has previously held key positions at HDFC Bank Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd. and Jio Payments Bank Ltd.
The bank is happy to welcome new managing director, interim managing director Sekhar Rao said. "His wealth of experience and expertise will be invaluable in driving our continued growth and success," he said.
Sarma said he is proud to join Karnataka Bank as its managing director and CEO. "With over a century of trust and goodwill built by the bank, I look forward to working with all the stakeholders to further grow on that strong foundation," he said.