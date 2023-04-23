Regulating Crypto Assets Without Global Consensus Will Not Be Effective: FM

Underlining that global consensus is necessary for regulation of crypto before India makes any move on it, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday that a global template may have to be created and everyone will have to work together on it; otherwise, regulating it will not be effective.

The minister, however, said it does not mean controlling "distributed ledger technology' which has its goodness and potential.

"The G20, of which India is currently holding the presidency, was India's proposal, and it has been taken on board. I'm glad that the G20 has kept it on its agenda for this year. The IMF has given a paper on crypto currency and the way it can affect macroeconomic stability. The Financial Stability Board (FSB), which was set up by the G20, has agreed to give a report that will also focus on financial stability," Sitharaman said.

"Their (FSB) report and the IMF's report are going to be discussed in July when Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will meet under the G20, and post that, in September, there will be a summit of Prime Ministers and Presidents of G20 nations that will be held in India," she said.

The Minister was responding to a question on regulating digital assets, or crypto currency, during the interaction with "Thinkers Forum, Karnataka" here.

The First G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting under the G20 Indian Presidency was held on February 24–25 in Bengaluru.

"The underlying principle is that because the digital currencies are completely digitalized and technology-driven, the technology, which is very distributed and some times identity is very difficult to establish but which has potential, will therefore have to be acted upon only with all countries coming on board," Sitharaman said.

"No one country individually, in a matter of technology-driven crypto assets, can effectively control them because technology doesn't have any borders; it can just pass through. So the very nature of it being technology-driven requires all countries to be on board, or else it will not be effective," she said.

Further, noting that the understanding in the G20, along with the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) and other organisations like the IMF, World Bank, and so on, is that a global template may have to be created, the Minister said, "All of us will have to work together on it; otherwise, regulating crypto may not be effective."

"But that does not mean that we are controlling the technology—distributed ledger technology—it has its goodness, potential, and own strengths. We keep that in mind," she added.

Highlighting that India is today being observed by the global community for the way in which it steered its own way through the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and its spillovers, Sitharaman said inflation in India today is largely 'imported' because of the price of fuel and fertilisers.

"So you are bringing it all in, while your own cause for inflation may be on the supply side—that inflation in India we are aware of and every government fights it. But today the pressure on inflation in India is largely because of the imported hikes in prices," she said, adding that amid all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that the people of India will not suffer.