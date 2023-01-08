JSPL To Invest Rs 1,500 Crore To Make Monnet Power Project Operational, Says MD Bimlendra Jha
The investment will be made over the next 12 to 18 months in Monnet Power which will provide power to JSPL's steel plant in Angul.
Jindal Steel and Power Limited will invest up to Rs 1,500 crore to make the recently-acquired Monnet Power operational, according to Managing Director Bimlendra Jha.
The investment will be made over the next 12 to 18 months, he said.
In December 2022, the steelmaker acquired debt-laden Monnet Power for Rs 410 crore through the insolvency route.
The 1,050 megawatt coal-based power project is under construction and located near JSPL's steel plant in Angul, Odisha.
'We will invest fresh investment of up to Rs 1,500 crore to make the plant operational. The amount will be invested over the period of the next 12-18 months,' Jha told PTI.
Once completed, the new asset will provide power to JSPL's steel plant in Angul, which is in expansion mode, he said.
The coal for Monnet Power will be sourced from the Uktal B1 and B2 mines of JSPL.
Last year, JSPL won the two coal blocks with approximately 347 million tonnes of reserves near Angul in an e-auction process.