IT Department Notifies Rules For Valuing Rent-Free Accommodation Provided By Employers

As per the notification, where unfurnished accommodation is provided to employees other than the central or state government employees and such accommodation is owned by the employer then the valuation shall be:

(i) 10% of salary (reduced from 15%) in cities having population exceeding 40 lakh as per 2011 census (earlier, 25 lakh as per 2001 census),

(ii) 7.5% of salary (reduced from 10%) in cities having population exceeding 15 lakh but not exceeding 40 lakh as per 2011 census (earlier, 10 lakhs but not exceeding 25 lakhs as per 2001 census).