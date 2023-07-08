Isha Ambani, Former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi Join Board Of Jio Financial Services

'In accordance with provisions of the (demerger) Scheme, Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL) shall issue and allot one fully paid-up equity share of RSIL having face value of Rs 10 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each of the company to the shareholders of the company whose names are recorded in the register of members and/or records of the depository as on the record date,' the firm said in a stock exchange filing.