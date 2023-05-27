International Tourists Will Rise If Indians Promote Places They Visit: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that international tourist footfall in the country would increase if domestic tourism is promoted by people by way of sharing their experiences about the places they visit.

He was talking to reporters in Rajpipla on the second day of his two-day Gujarat tour, during which he visited the villages adopted by him under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana in Narmada, a tribal-dominated district.

"There are a lot of things in our country that we ourselves don't know about, and even if we know, we don't introduce them to others... International tourism will increase only when domestic tourism increases," Jaishankar said.

"If we see people giving examples, enjoying the place and sending out messages and sharing experiences (about a place), then it will have an impact on the public," he said.

There is a huge possibility for tourism in Narmada, which is being connected via road from Kevadia, the site of the world's tallest statue—the Statue of Unity, the minister said.