Institutional Investment In Real Estate Rise 37% in January–March: Colliers

Institutional investment in real estate increased 37% to $1.65 billion during January–March, driven by higher inflow in office and housing properties, according to Colliers.

Inflows stood at $1.2 billion in the same period last year, it added.

Foreign investors preferred to deploy funds in office assets, while domestic players put more money into housing.

The office sector continued to drive the investment inflows, accounting for 55% of the total inflows during the January–March period, the data from real estate consultant Colliers India showed.

The residential segment's share was 22%.