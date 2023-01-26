India’s GDP Projected To Moderate To 5.8% In 2023, Remain 'Strong' Amid Challenging Prospects: UN

The World Economic Situation and Prospects 2023 report said the world output growth is projected to decelerate from an estimated 3% in 2022 to 1.9% in 2023, marking one of the lowest growth rates in recent decades as a “series of severe and mutually reinforcing shocks — the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and resulting food and energy crises, surging inflation, debt tightening, as well as the climate emergency — battered the world economy in 2022.”

The report, produced by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, said that in South Asia, the economic outlook has significantly deteriorated due to high food and energy prices, monetary tightening and fiscal vulnerabilities. Average GDP growth is projected to moderate from 5.6% in 2022 to 4.8% in 2023.