Indian Overseas Bank To Revise Interest Rates From April 10

Depositors would receive interest rates up to 8% by opening term deposit for a period of 444 days.

09 Apr 2023, 2:13 PM IST
Public-sector lender Indian Overseas Bank would revise the interest rates on term deposits by up to 40 basis points from April 10, the bank said on Sunday.

Depositors would receive interest rates up to 8% by opening term deposit for a period of 444 days, the Chennai-headquartered bank said in a statement.

