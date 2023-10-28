India, UK Trade Ministers Review Progress Of Talks On Proposed FTA

India and the UK on Saturday reviewed the progress of negotiations of the proposed free trade agreement, talks for which have reached the final stage.

The progress was reviewed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch in Osaka, Japan.

Both ministers are in Japan for the Group of Seven trade ministers meeting in Osaka.

"Discussed the progress of India-UK free trade agreement negotiations with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch," Goyal said on social media platform X.

Negotiations between senior officials of India and the UK are on to bridge differences on issues such as rules of origin and services sector, with an aim to conclude the talks for the proposed FTA at the earliest.