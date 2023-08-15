Housing Scheme For City Dwellers In The Works: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government will soon launch a scheme to provide relief in bank loan interest to those dreaming of their own house in cities.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, Modi said his government will soon launch the scheme for middle-class families who live in cities but do not own a house.

The PM said that poor people living in cities without a house face difficulties.

"Middle-class families are dreaming of their own house in cities. We will soon launch a scheme for them.

"We have decided to give relief in bank loan interest by providing a help of lakhs of rupees to families living in rented houses, unauthorised colonies and shanties in cities, to build their own house," Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.