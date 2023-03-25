Health As Critical Agenda As Trade, Says Bimstec Secretary General

Dealing with pandemic-related woes and other public health issues has become a critical agenda for the member states of Bimstec over the last two years since the Covid-19, a top official of the regional organisation said on Saturday.

Sri Lanka has been identified as the lead country for coordinating and planning on public health matters, he said.

"Covid-19 made us realise that pandemics and health per say is an important agenda, and as a region, we have to come together," Tenzin Lekphell, secretary general of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, told PTI.

"Before COVID-19, we were focusing more on trade, connectivity, energy, electricity and such sectors, but not much on health. However, now we have realised that health is also a very important component."

He was speaking in Kolkata on the sidelines of a two-day meet of the Bimstec, which has Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Thailand as member countries.