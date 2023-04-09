Gold Imports Dip 30% To $31.8 Billion in April–February 2023

India's gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, fell about 30% to $31.8 billion during April–February 2023 due to high customs duty and global economic uncertainties, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Imports of the yellow metal stood at $45.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2021–22. The imports are in the negative zone since August 2022.

Silver imports, however, rose by 66% to $5.3 billion during April–February 2023.

The significant fall in gold imports though has not helped in narrowing the country's trade deficit—the difference between imports and exports. The merchandise trade deficit for April–February 2022–23 was estimated at $247.52 billion against $172.53 billion in the year-ago period.

According to industry experts, high import duty on gold and global economic uncertainties are the reason for the dip in the imports of the precious metal.