GDP Share Of New BRICS Members Totals To Be Just 11%

The proposed addition of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to the five-member BRICS, or Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, will also see the grouping's share in the global GDP rising to 30 per cent from 26 per cent now and that of the population to 46 per cent, according to an analysis by the SBI Research.

The expansion decision, effective January 1, 2024, was announced at the recent BRICS summit held in Johannesburg.