G20 Panel Agrees On Strengthening Stolen Assets Recovery Mechanism

Delegates of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group have agreed upon three high-level principles, including strengthening the stolen assets recovery mechanism, to check graft, according to an official statement.

The second meeting of the G20 ACWG, which was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt on May 25, concluded on Saturday in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

Over the past three days, there have been intensive and productive deliberations on several key focal areas pertaining to asset recovery, fugitive economic offenders, formal and informal channels of cooperation for information sharing, institutional frameworks for combating corruption and mutual legal assistance among others, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The delegates agreed upon the three high-level principles on "promoting integrity and effectiveness of public bodies and authorities responsible for preventing and combating corruption, strengthening law enforcement-related international cooperation and information sharing for combating corruption; and strengthening asset recovery mechanisms related to corruption, it added.

On the first day of the ACWG, a unique side-event was held on 'gender and corruption', the statement said.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi delivered the keynote address.