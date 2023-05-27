G20 Panel Agrees On Strengthening Stolen Assets Recovery Mechanism
There have been intensive deliberations on several key focal areas like asset recovery and fugitive economic offenders.
Delegates of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group have agreed upon three high-level principles, including strengthening the stolen assets recovery mechanism, to check graft, according to an official statement.
The second meeting of the G20 ACWG, which was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt on May 25, concluded on Saturday in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.
Over the past three days, there have been intensive and productive deliberations on several key focal areas pertaining to asset recovery, fugitive economic offenders, formal and informal channels of cooperation for information sharing, institutional frameworks for combating corruption and mutual legal assistance among others, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
The delegates agreed upon the three high-level principles on "promoting integrity and effectiveness of public bodies and authorities responsible for preventing and combating corruption, strengthening law enforcement-related international cooperation and information sharing for combating corruption; and strengthening asset recovery mechanisms related to corruption, it added.
On the first day of the ACWG, a unique side-event was held on 'gender and corruption', the statement said.
Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi delivered the keynote address.
During this event, national and international experts and practitioners deliberated on the 'gendered aspects of corruption', the ways in which women's empowerment is intrinsically linked with anti-corruption initiatives and the need for gender-sensitive governance and policy-making, the statement said.
The delegates got a flavour of the country's rich culture, heritage and cuisine during their stay in Rishikesh, it said, adding that India looks forward to hosting the delegates again in Kolkata during Aug. 9-11 for the third ACWG meeting.
India will also host the first-ever in-person anti-corruption ministerial meeting to provide further impetus to the G20 agenda of bolstering the international fight against corruption, the statement said.
The first ACWG meeting was held from March 1-3 in Gurugram.
The Rishikesh meeting had wide participation from 90 delegates of 20 member countries, 10 invitee countries and nine international organisations, including the UNODC, OECD, Egmont Group, Interpol and the IMF, it added.
It was chaired by Rahul Singh, additional secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, and chair, G20 ACWG; and co-chaired by Giovanni Tartaglia Polcini, head of task force, co-chair, G20 ACWG, Italy, and Fabrizio Marcelli, minister plenipotentiary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy, the statement said.