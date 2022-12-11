G20 Finance Track To Kickstart From Tuesday In Bengaluru

The first Finance and Central Bank Deputies meeting under India's G20 Presidency is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru during Dec. 13-15.

The meeting that starts on Tuesday is jointly hosted by the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India. It will be co-chaired by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and RBI Deputy Governor Michael D. Patra, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Their counterparts from G20 member countries and from several other nations and international organisations invited by India, will participate in the meeting.

India assumed the G20 presidency on Dec. 1 from Indonesia. The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held in New Delhi in September 2023.

In the Bengaluru meeting, discussions will focus on the agenda for the Finance Track under the Indian G20 Presidency. This includes deliberation on various matters of global relevance, including infrastructure development, sustainable finance, global health, international taxation and financial sector issues.

It also includes reorienting international financial institutions to meet the shared global challenges of the 21st century, financing cities of tomorrow, managing global debt vulnerabilities, advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains, financing for climate action and sustainable development goals, a globally coordinated approach to unbacked crypto assets and advancing the international taxation agenda.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the finance ministry said, a panel discussion will be held on 'Strengthening Multilateral Development Banks to Address Shared Global Challenges of the 21st Century'. A seminar on the 'Role of Central Banks in Green Financing' will also be held.

In a recorded video message, Seth said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a vision that India will strive to ensure that the G20 acts as a global 'prime mover' to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action over the next one year.

The G20 Finance Track, led by finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 countries, focuses on economic and financial issues. It provides an effective forum for global economic discourse and policy coordination.

The First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting will be held during Feb. 23-25 in Bengaluru.

The Indian G20 Presidency's theme of 'One Earth One Family, One Future' will guide the G20 Finance Track discussions.

Approximately 40 meetings of the Finance Track will be held in several locations in India, which include meetings of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, he said, adding the discussions in the G20 Finance Track will ultimately be reflected in the G20 Leaders' Declaration.

India has assumed the G20 presidency at a time of multiple challenges, which include scarring from the COVID-19 pandemic, sharpened geopolitical tensions, rising food and energy security concerns, growing debt distress, inflationary pressures and monetary tightening, among others, it said, stressing that a key role of the G20 is to provide guidance in dealing with such challenges.

During India's G20 presidency, it said, supporting the countries most in need and reflecting the concerns and aspirations of developing countries will be at the forefront of the G20's efforts.

The Finance Ministry and the RBI will steer the G20 Finance Track agenda in an inclusive manner aimed at addressing the global economic needs of today as well as preparing for a better tomorrow, it added.