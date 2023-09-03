G20: Delhi Metro To Sell 'Tourist Smart Cards' From Sept 4–13

The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to take place in New Delhi from Sept 9–10.

These dedicated counters have been provided to 'facilitate G20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, owing to the upcoming G20 Summit,' he said.

The one-day validity Tourist Smart Card will be available for Rs 200, whereas, three-day validity card will be available for Rs 500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50, the DMRC said.