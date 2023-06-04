FPIs Investment Hit Nine-Month High At Rs 43,838 Crore In May
FPIs continued the buying stance in June, too, and invested Rs 6,490 crore in just two trading sessions of the month, data with the repositories showed.
Foreign portfolio investors bought Indian equities worth Rs 43,838 crore in May, the highest in nine months, attracted by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and reasonable valuations.
Inflow by FPIs will continue in the current month since the latest GDP data and high-frequency indicators reflect a robust economy gaining further strength, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
FPIs net invested Rs 43,838 crore in Indian equities in May, according to the data with the repositories.
This is the highest level of investment by FPIs in the last nine months. Before this, they net invested Rs 51,204 crore in equities in August 2022, data showed.
This came following a net infusion of Rs 11,630 crore in equities in April and Rs 7,936 crore in March.
The March investment was mainly driven by bulk investment in the Adani Group companies by U.S.-based GQG Partners. However, if one adjusts for the investments of GQG in Adani Group, the net flow is negative.
Moreover, in the first two months of the year, FPIs had pulled out over Rs 34,000 crore.
The latest net inflows are largely driven by the strong domestic macro-outlook, reasonable valuation of the Indian equities, and a good earning season signifying better growth prospects, said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research at Morningstar India.
The sustained buying by FPIs has lifted the NSE benchmark index, Nifty, during the period under review.
Interestingly, India attracted the largest investment among all emerging markets, and FPIs were sellers in China.
In terms of sectors, financials, automobiles, telecom, and construction are attracting big investments.
Apart from equities, FPIs invested Rs 3,276 crore in the debt market in May.
Foreign investors have invested Rs 35,748 crore in Indian equities and Rs 7,471 crore in the debt market So far in 2023.