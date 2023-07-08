Farmers Hopeful Of Better Paddy Yield On Good Monsoon Rains

The rice cultivation in Jammu plains and some parts of hilly areas is in progress. “Watering of fields from canals and tube wells is insufficient and the rainfall is quite essential for the crop, especially Basmati Rice which needs a lot of water for irrigation.”

The Basmati crop takes 160-170 days to reach the harvesting stage and needs a lot of water at crucial stages for a successful crop. Reen said the paddy production of Jammu is around four lakh quintals, while two lakh quintals of rice are procured through Food Corporation of India to meet the local demand.