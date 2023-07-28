Equitas Small Finance Bank Q1 PAT Soars 97.1% To Rs 191 Crore

Commenting on the bank's performance, Managing Director and CEO P N Vasudevan said, "The bank has now consistently delivered to a 2% plus ROA (Return on Assets) and 15% ROE (Return on Equity) over the past three quarters back by a strong credit growth, continued traction in retail deposits and a favorable credit cycle in urban and rural geographies."

"We firmly believe over the past seven years the bank has created a strong franchise which is stable, scalable and sustainable and now aspires to convert to a universal bank,' he said.