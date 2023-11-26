Rajasthan Assembly Polls: More Than 74% Voting, Stray Incidents Of Violence

The tentative voter turnout was 74.96 per cent till the last report came in at 6 pm, an election commission official said.

Earlier, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the final voting figures will be issued once data is compiled.

'The polling percentage till 5 pm was 68.24 per cent. The highest turnout was in Jaisalmer district, followed by Hanumangarh and Dholpur districts,' Gupta said at a press conference after the polling ended.