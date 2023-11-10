ED Attaches Rs 24.95 Crore Worth Properties of Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Kant Munjal
New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 24.95 crore of Hero MotoCorp executive chairperson Pawan Kant Munjal as part of a money laundering investigation against him.
Pawan Kant Munjal, managing director and chief executive officer of Hero Honda Motors Ltd., speaks during an interview in New Delhi, India. (Photographer: Pankaj Nangia/Bloomberg)
Three immovable properties of Munjal located in Delhi have been provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the central agency said in a statement.
Munjal is the Chief Managing Director and Chairman of Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
The Enforcement Directorate had carried out raids against Munjal and his companies in August after filing a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case against him that was filed after taking cognisance of a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence charge sheet that accused him of taking foreign exchange/currency out of India illegally.
'The prosecution complaint alleges that foreign currency/foreign exchange equivalent to Rs 54 crore was illegally taken out of India,' the Enforcement Directorate said.