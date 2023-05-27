ED Attaches Bank Deposits, Properties Of Udhayanidhi Stalin Foundation

The Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday it attached immovable assets worth more than Rs 36 crore across Tamil Nadu and Rs 34.7 lakh kept in the bank account of Udhayanidhi Stalin Foundation as part of a money laundering investigation.

The probe, being conducted under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is against the Kallal Group and the UK-based Lyca group and its Indian companies Lyca Productions and Lyca Hotels, it said.

The ED recently conducted searches against the two entities in April and early this month.

An investigation was launched based on an FIR registered by Central Crime Branch-I, Chennai where it was alleged that the complainant Gaurav Chachra, director of Pettigo Commercio Internacional Lda, had been defrauded of Rs 114.37 crore by the Kallal Group and its directors/founders like Saravanan Palaniappan, Vijaykumaran, Aravinth Raj and Vijay Ananth apart from Lakshmi Muthuraman and Preetha Vijayananth, the ED said in a statement.