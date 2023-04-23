Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 23.2 Degrees Centigrade

PTIDelhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 23.2 Degrees Centigrade
New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Connaught Place, New Delhi (Image Credit: Rehan Fazal/Unsplash)
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 40 per cent, it said.
The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with very light rain and thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (35-45 kmph) during the day. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.
On Saturday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius.