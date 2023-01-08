Discoms' Outstanding Dues To Generation Companies Nearly Halved To Rs 62,681 Crore In January

The total outstanding dues of discoms stood at Rs 62,681.68 crore in January 2023, which included Rs 25,526.42 crore overdue amount, that was not cleared even after 45 days of grace period offered by generators, according to the portal PRAAPTI.

In January 2022, the total outstanding dues of discoms stood at Rs 1.21 lakh crore, which included the total overdue amount of Rs 1.01 lakh crore.