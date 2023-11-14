Delhi Building Fire: Lack Of Water, Onlookers, Electrical Wires Hamper Rescue Operations

Lack of water, low-hanging electricity wires and the problem of onlookers who get in the way of rescue operations; these are some of the challenges that firefighters faced while trying to douse a blaze in an east Delhi building on Tuesday that claimed the life of a woman.

A major fire broke out at a five-storey building in East Delhi's Shakarpur killing a 40-year-old woman, Anita. Twenty-five people were rescued by the Delhi Fire Service.