Cong Seeks EC Action Against PM For His 'Cong Shields Terrorism' Remark

DAVANGERE, INDIA - MARCH 25: A man wears a mask in the likeness of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives to attend a political event organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the GMIT College Grounds on March 25, 2023 in Davangere, India. India’s top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi says he was expelled from Parliament because he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with the business conglomerate Adani Group, allegeing an infusion of an unaccounted $3 billion into shell companies owned by Gautam Adani. Gandhi was convicted of defamation and sentenced to two years in prison for mocking the surname Modi in an election speech. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)