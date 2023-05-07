Coal India Q4 Profit Drops 18% On Wage Bill; Record Net Profit In FY23

This is compared with Rs 475.28 crore provision in January-March 2022. For the full 2022-23 fiscal, Coal India made a provision of Rs 8,152.75 crore as against Rs 1,080.97 crore provided in the previous 2021-22 financial year.

Coal production rose 7% to 224.16 million tonne in the quarter ended March 31. Offtake increased to 186.877 million tonne in the quarter as compared to 180.249 million tonne in the period ended March 31, 2022.