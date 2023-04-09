Coal Imports Rise 32% In April-February: Report

India's coal imports increased by 32% to 148.58 million tonnes in April–February in the 2023 financial year against 112.38 MT in the year-ago period, according to a report.

The import of coking coal rose 7.69% to 50.50 MT during April–February compared to 46.89 MT a year ago, Mjunction said in its latest report.

In February 2023 alone, the non-coking coal import stood at 11.68 MT against 9.42 MT in the same month last year. Coking coal imports were 4.40 MT against 4.03 MT imported in February 2022.