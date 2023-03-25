Climate Change Threatening Tea Sector Globally: ITA

Leading planters body Indian Tea Association said climate change is threatening the industry globally and it is resulting in lower yields and rise in production costs.

A spokesperson of ITA said climate change is also threatening the long-term viability of the tea industry and it is also causing increasing pest infestations, making pesticide residue management surfacing as a major challenge.

To mitigate this, the ITA said the industry needs to adopt a multi-faceted approach to address the climate change issue by way of sustainable farming practices and reduction in carbon footprint.

In this context, the association maintained the industry involving all the stakeholders to invest in research to come out with mitigating solutions.