Cash-Strapped Pakistan Sold Weapons Worth $364 Million To Ukraine, Claims Report

Cash-strapped Pakistan reportedly earned $364 million in an arms deal with two private U.S. companies last year to supply ammunition to Ukraine in its war with Russia, according to a media report.

A British military cargo plane flew from Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan in Rawalpindi to the British military base in Cyprus, Akrotiri, and then to Romania a total of five times to supply arms to the war-torn country, the BBC Urdu reported on Monday.