Cafe Coffee Day Posts Q1 Net Profit Of Rs 25 crore

Coffee Day Global Ltd, which operates the coffee chain CCD, has posted a net profit of Rs 24.57 crore for the June quarter 2023-24.

In the year-ago period, it incurred a loss of Rs 11.73 crore.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 223.20 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 189.63 crore in the year-ago period, as per the quarterly results of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.