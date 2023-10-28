BSNL Plans To Launch 4G Service In December; Pan-India Rollout By June

State-owned telecom firm BSNL is planning to launch 4G service in December at a small scale and then roll it out across the country by June next year, Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar said on Saturday.

Speaking to PTI at the India Mobile Congress, Purwar said that the company plans to upgrade 4G service to 5G after June.

"BSNL 4G service is ready for launch in Punjab in December. We have already done the hardening required for a network with 200 sites. We are in the process of installing 3,000 sites in Punjab," Purwar said.