Buoyant Tax Collections Cushion Government On Fiscal Front

Rising tax revenues also give a fiscal cushion to the government on the fiscal front as it more than make up for the shortfall in the budgeted disinvestment target set for the current fiscal.

Nangia Andersen LLP Partner Sandeep Jhunjhunwala said this budget is unique, being the post-COVID-19 recovery budget and the last full-year budget from the second term of the current government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.

"As the disparity between the personal tax rates and corporate tax rates has widened over the years, it would only be fair if the grief of the common man is allayed and the overall personal taxation system for individual taxpayers is made more sparing. This would indirectly help the government widen the tax collection net by paving the way for increased voluntary compliance in the country," Jhunjhunwala said.

Deloitte India Partner Rohinton Sidhwa said there is an expectation that at the G-20, India will push the agenda on areas that will yield more tax revenue for developing countries.

"The unfinished agenda on taxing the digital activities of global MNCs is high on the priority list. Also, India is expected to spearhead quick headway on better reporting for crypto transactions. The crypto industry globally has attracted much attention, and there is a spur to regulate the industry better, prevent misuse through money laundering, and capture any tax leakages."

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co-Partner Amit Singhania said it is expected that the government will rationalise prosecution provisions under the Income-tax Act, 1961. The current monetary threshold to invoke criminal prosecution is as low as Rs 10,000 and may require rationalization.