Mixed Bag Of Job Opportunities Await Aspirants In 2023

After 2022, especially the second half, resonated with reports of mass layoffs and a hiring freeze amid the pandemic-related business disruptions, experts said it is not going to be all gloom and doom in 2023.

According to staffing firms and job portals, it will be a mixed bag for the Indian job market next year. Amid subdued tech hiring, some of the non-tech hiring, especially in the telecom and service-oriented sectors, has gained pace and is set to drive the recruitment momentum in 2023, they said.

Recruitment services firm TeamLease Services' report said that India's hiring sentiment for the services sector stands strong in the March quarter.

This year, different trends emerged in the employment market, including the emphasis on reskilling and upskilling initiatives. And these trends are expected to continue in 2023 as well, with companies willing to pay a premium for relevant skills as compared to legacy skills.

According to Naukri Research, hiring in the tech industry was 18% lower as compared to October last year. The new year is not expected to bring any more revolting shocks, as organisations seem to have made critical decisions already.

"The focus now will be on creating a slow but impactful pipeline, and here nothing will reward candidates as handsomely as investing in core skill development," Achal Khanna, CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management in India, APAC, and MENA, said.