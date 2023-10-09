Vedanta Ltd Arm Hindustan Zinc Gets Rs 1.81 Crore Tax Penalty Order

"The company has received an order from Assistant Commissioner, Div-A, Central GST Audit Circle, CGST, Udaipur imposing a penalty of Rs. 1,81,06,073/- under Section 74(9) of the CGST Act 2017 read with corresponding provisions of the SGST Act, 2017 and Section 20 of IGST Act, 2017 for the period July 2017 to March 2018," Vedanta Ltd said.